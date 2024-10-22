IPT hits £4.5bn in record half year

Figure up to £4.5bn

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) rose to a half-year-record of £4.5 billion in receipts, according to the latest HMRC data.

This figure represents a 13% rise in premiums collected compared to the same period last year, this accounts for more than £503 million in additional revenue collected. In September 2024, a total of £73m was collected, compared to £71m in the same month in 2023. The receipts for the half-year have risen sharply over the last decade, ten years ago, in 2014/15, the total receipts were £1.5bn. Five years ago, in 2019/20, the figure hit £3.2bn. Cara Spinks, head of life and health, Broadstone, said: "As we head towards the Autumn Budget, the temptation for further hikes to be made to I...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2025 launched

Zurich launches group CI

More on Group PMI

IPT hits £4.5bn in record half year
Group PMI

IPT hits £4.5bn in record half year

Figure up to £4.5bn

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 22 October 2024 • 2 min read
Labour party conference: Streeting pledges radical change
Group PMI

Labour party conference: Streeting pledges radical change

NHS reform

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 25 September 2024 • 3 min read
9% of Scottish SMEs consider their PMI offerings effective
Group PMI

9% of Scottish SMEs consider their PMI offerings effective

Howden Employee Benefits research

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 21 August 2024 • 2 min read