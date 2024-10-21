Towergate names Mark Pugh as head of consulting services

Towergate Employee Benefits has appointed Mark Pugh as head of consulting services to support the firm’s growth plans for its employee benefits services.
The broker - previously known as Towergate Health and Protection - said Pugh will support the development and expansion of the employee benefits capability from its recent acquisition of Benefiz, helping to ensure the "successful delivery of complex services" to larger clients. Previously, Pugh was head of employee benefits at Verlingue UK where he was responsible for the strategic leadership and development of the Verlingue UK Employee Benefits business. In the new role, Pugh will report to Tim Gillingham, director of employee benefits, Towergate Employee Benefits. Iain Laws, chie...
