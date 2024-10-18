Blueberry Life launches life cover for chronic conditions

Blueberry Life has launched a life insurance solution for individuals with chronic health conditions, as well as an insurance lifestyle app for customers.
The insurtech intends to introduce a personalised underwriting and pricing model that provides "fairer and more precise" pricing that reflects the individual's true health, Blueberry Life said. The firm's offerings cover a range of chronic health conditions, such as Type 1 Diabetes, pre-diabetes, high blood pressure, high BMI and high cholesterol. Last year, Blueberry Life launched its first life insurance proposition, designed specifically for consumers with Type 2 diabetes. The policy aims to offer cover to a segment of customers that have previously been unable to secure life insur...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.