Blueberry Life launches life cover for chronic conditions

The insurtech intends to introduce a personalised underwriting and pricing model that provides "fairer and more precise" pricing that reflects the individual's true health, Blueberry Life said. The firm's offerings cover a range of chronic health conditions, such as Type 1 Diabetes, pre-diabetes, high blood pressure, high BMI and high cholesterol. Last year, Blueberry Life launched its first life insurance proposition, designed specifically for consumers with Type 2 diabetes. The policy aims to offer cover to a segment of customers that have previously been unable to secure life insur...