IFoA names new CEO

Paul Lewis to take position

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) has appointed Paul Lewis as its chief executive officer, effective 6 January, 2025.

Currently, Lewis is chief operating officer at the Royal Society of Chemistry, overseeing 700 staff serving 60,000 members. His previous roles have included director positions at City and Guilds and the University of Cambridge Assessment. The IFoA said Lewis is joining the professional body as it begins work over the next year to plan its 2026-2029 strategy. Lord Currie, chair of the IFoA board, said: "Paul will play a key role on the IFoA board in helping to devise the strategy and will be instrumental in leading the executive in its successful delivery." Kartina Tahir Thomson,...

