Economic inactivity remains steady: ONS

Cameron Roberts
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released its monthly Labour Market Overview report, which details how economic inactivity has remained steady, while employment rates saw a rise year-on-year.

During June-August, the economic activity rate sat at 78.3% for those aged between 16-64 in the UK, up 0.2% since May-July 2024. The employment rate saw a similar rise– up to 75% in this time. These statistics represent a 0.1% rise in economic activity and a 0.3% rise in employment compared to June-August 2023. This rise in employment represented an additional 165,000 people in work compared to last year, according to the ONS. The number of vacancies decreased by 34,000 in July-September 2024, totalling 841,000 vacancies in the UK. This is the 27th consecutive quarter that vacancies h...

