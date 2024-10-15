Economic inactivity remains steady: ONS

During June-August, the economic activity rate sat at 78.3% for those aged between 16-64 in the UK, up 0.2% since May-July 2024. The employment rate saw a similar rise– up to 75% in this time. These statistics represent a 0.1% rise in economic activity and a 0.3% rise in employment compared to June-August 2023. This rise in employment represented an additional 165,000 people in work compared to last year, according to the ONS. The number of vacancies decreased by 34,000 in July-September 2024, totalling 841,000 vacancies in the UK. This is the 27th consecutive quarter that vacancies h...