High mortality continues for young adults

The update covers the week to 27 September 2024 (week 39 of 2024) and the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, based on provisional England and Wales deaths published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). There was a "significant" improvement in mortality in 2024. Mortality was lower in the first three quarters of 2024 compared to the same period in any other year, aside from 2019, with cumulative mortality rates down 3.5%. All age groups experienced lower mortality in the first three-quarters of 2024 compared to the year prior, although the CMI noted this varied "significantly" by age....