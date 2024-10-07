National Friendly marks one year with Healix Health

Partnership anniversary

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Provider, National Friendly, marked its first anniversary of its partnership with Healix Health for private medical insurance (PMI) claims administration.

National Friendly pointed to a 98% successful claims payout rate over the past year, totally £8 million paid across 3,500 claims handled. Healix's role across the year has been to answer member claim calls. The provider would validate, arrange and authorise medical treatment and settle invoices. Calls were answered within 20 seconds in 83% of cases, according to National Friendly. Over 12, 600 calls were managed by Healix, with a 3% abandonment rate. Graham Singleton, CEO, National Friendly, commented: "Transitioning our medical claims administration to Healix Health was a major st...

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts

