Towergate Health and Protection acquires Benefiz

Towergate Health and Protection has acquired workplace benefits specialists, Benefiz, widening its service offering to include pensions benefits support.
Benefiz supports smaller employers in offering benefits to employees that are normally only available to larger firms, Towergate said. The team at Benefiz review, design, source and implement a range of benefits managed online via one of its flex platforms. Benfiz will now operate as part of Towergate Health and Protection to meet growing demand from businesses. Iain Laws, chief executive officer, Towergate Health and Protection, said: "Benefiz is a strategic addition to our business which will contribute to our ongoing growth through the addition of benefits technology platforms and ...
