Reassured partners with Confused.com

Reassured has partnered with the owners of Confused.com, RVU, to help its customers secure life insurance.
Reassured will be powering the life insurance websites for all three RVU brands: Confused, Money and Uswitch. On an advised and non-advised basis, RVU's brands will use Reassured's services to help its customers to compare life insurance cover from a range of insurers. Through each brand, customers can buy life with or without critical illness cover, either online from a panel of six UK insurers or over the phone via Reassured's telephony support with or without advice, Reassured told COVER. Reassured will work with RVU to combine and share expertise around the life insurance market a...
