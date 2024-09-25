Seven in 10 employees have never considered IP

The provider surveyed 1,002 UK employees who do not currently hold a personal IP policy, finding that 67% would struggle financially if they were unable to work. If unable to work due to long-term sickness, under half (47%) of respondents would rely on their savings to cover their living costs, while 44% would cut back on non-essential expenditure. Additionally, one third would control their spending by shopping for lower-cost brands. Around two in five (40%) would look to find money from elsewhere. This included borrowing from friends or family (17%), relying on someone else to pay t...