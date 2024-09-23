Businesses "flying blind" on mental health support

Barnett Waddingham research shows

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

Independent consultancy, Barnett Waddingham, has warned that many businesses are still “flying blind” when supporting their employees, with 64% of employers reporting a rise in workforce absenteeism due to mental health issues.

Despite this increase, Barnett Waddingham said that many leaders believed they were doing enough. According to the consultancy's survey of 301 HR directors and c-suite business leaders in UK companies, nearly three-quarters (73%) of business leaders said their organisation was ‘well-prepared' to manage their employees' mental health concerns. However, under half of these businesses were collecting "comprehensive" data on mental health conditions impacting their employees. Barnett Waddingham said this highlights significant gaps in understanding the full scope of the issue. The rise...

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

