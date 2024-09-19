Research by financial services review site, Smart Money People, showed that Gen Z is the most uninsured generation, with 17% having no insurance policies in force.
In comparison to the 17% of Gen Z who are uninsured, 9% of Millennials have no insurance products. The research showed that 24% of Gen Z have life insurance, lagging behind health insurance which sat at 30%. This focus on health was also reinforced by the 17% of Gen Z who said they had dental cover. The top reasons for not taking out insurance were: it was too expensive (30%), doubt they will ever claim (14%) and they find it too confusing (12%). Protection may not feature prominently for Gen Z as the traditional touchpoints for contact with the market have become more difficult fo...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.