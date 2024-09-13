Membership registrations for HealthWise increased to 5,620 in H1 2024 from 2,844 in H1 2023, representing a 97% year-on-year increase. The increase in engagement was driven by demand for remote GP appointments – this represented 74% of all usage. A total of at 3,479 remote GP sessions were booked through the app in H1 2024, compared to 2,378 for the whole of 2023. Usage of second medical opinions and nutrition and lifestyle services in 2024 have already exceeded 2023's end-of-year figures, The Exeter said. All other remaining services, including mental health support, physiother...