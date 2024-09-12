The UK Government has released its report for its investigation into the state of the NHS.
The report, ordered by Health Secretary Wes Streeting in July this year and led by surgeon and former health minister Professor Lord Darzi, found a surge in multiple long-term conditions, particularly in mental health needs among children and young people. Other key findings of the report include fewer children getting the immunisations they need to protect their health and fewer adults participating in key screening programmes, such as for breast cancer. GPs are seeing more patients than ever before, waiting times are rising and patient satisfaction is at its lowest ever level as the...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.