AXA Health adds two directors

Joining executive committee

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

AXA Health has made appointed Ash Danga as transformation director and Christian Hall to the newly created role of strategy and propositions director.

Danga will join the business on 24 September from HSBC where is currently head of digital for global markets. He has spent 20 years working in financial services, including as the product head for the delivery of the mobile banking platform at Lloyds Banking Group. Danga has also spent time working with the NHS in delivering "transformational" change across hospital trusts. Danga said: "I'm passionate about helping improve and transform the way the organisation operates in order to deliver the best outcomes for members and enhance the experience for those who use our services. "...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Fairer Finance calls for simplified T&Cs

NHS must "reform or die": Keir Starmer

More on Insurer

AXA Health adds two directors
Insurer

AXA Health adds two directors

Joining executive committee

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 September 2024 • 2 min read
Beagle Street to join the intermediary space in 2025
Insurer

Beagle Street to join the intermediary space in 2025

Development of a new proposition

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 September 2024 • 2 min read
HSBC Life expands access for value-added benefits
Insurer

HSBC Life expands access for value-added benefits

Policyholders’ partners and dependents receive access

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 September 2024 • 1 min read