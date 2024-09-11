AXA Health adds two directors

AXA Health has made appointed Ash Danga as transformation director and Christian Hall to the newly created role of strategy and propositions director.
Danga will join the business on 24 September from HSBC where is currently head of digital for global markets. He has spent 20 years working in financial services, including as the product head for the delivery of the mobile banking platform at Lloyds Banking Group. Danga has also spent time working with the NHS in delivering "transformational" change across hospital trusts. Danga said: "I'm passionate about helping improve and transform the way the organisation operates in order to deliver the best outcomes for members and enhance the experience for those who use our services. "...
