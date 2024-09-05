New CEO for Bupa Insurance

Chris Carroll takes the role

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Health insurer, Bupa, has announced Chris Carroll will take the role of CEO for Bupa Insurance from January 2025.

Carroll will join from Bupa's Health Insurance business in Australia, where he held the roles of managing director and director for domestic retail portfolio over the last four years. Prior to his time at Bupa, Carroll held roles at WS Audiology and Medibank. The provider noted that Carroll has more than 25 years' commercial experience across health insurance, media and telecommunications. Carlos Jaureguizar, CEO, Bupa Global, India and UK, said: "Chris is a respected global leader with extensive experience in delivering world-class customer service and driving consumer and commercial...

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts

