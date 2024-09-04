Employees experience financial avoidance

Provider, Aviva, has released its Working Lives Report 2024: Working for the Future report, showing that employees avoid thinking about their finances.
The report showed that 73% of employees said that the cost-of-living crisis made them feel more anxious about finances. Employers, on the other hand, believed 56% of their employees were worried about their finances. The provider puts this disparity down to the fact that half of those surveyed spoke to their current employer or line manager about their financial wellbeing. Employers are taking action to support employees, 76% have initiatives in place to talk about financial wellbeing. The number of employers not actively encouraging employees talk about financial concerns was at 21% ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.