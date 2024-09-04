Allianz Partners adds senior hires to health business

Insurer, Allianz Partners, has appointed Mariana Ishchuk as the new global head of product management and innovation (PMI) and Eric Buros as the global head of finance, both within its health line of business.
With more than 15 years of experience within life and health insurance, Ishchuk will help to accelerate and implement Allianz Partners' strategic projects. Ishchuk has held several senior roles since joining Allianz Group more than seven years ago. Most recently, she was head of strategy and network management for Allianz Global Benefits, which is now part of Allianz Partners. Within this role, she was responsible for strategic steering and management of the relationship with network insurers. Meanwhile, Buros has worked with the Allianz Group for more than 12 years. He has held s...
