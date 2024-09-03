Support needed for preventative care

Priority for 9%

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Less than one in ten (9%) of employers prioritise prevention when offering health and wellbeing support, according to new research from GRiD, the industry body for group risk.

The research also showed that 57% of employers offer health and wellbeing support after a set number of weeks of absence, 33% of those surveyed provide it from day one. Of the support offered by employers, mental health and wellbeing support is offered by 57% of employers as part of preventative care. Preventative support from physical health is offered by 56% of employers; social health support is offered b 53% of those surveyed; and financial health support brings up the rear, offered by 49%. Katharine Moxham, spokesperson, GRiD, said: "The goal should be to mitigate the number o...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

New non-exec director for Scottish Widows

Record quarter for private healthcare

More on Products

6.3m employees avoid dentist
Products

6.3m employees avoid dentist

6.3m employees avoid dentist Cost of living key driver

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 15 May 2024 • 1 min read
Three in five employees not calling in sick when ill
Products

Three in five employees not calling in sick when ill

28% did not want to miss work

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 07 May 2024 • 1 min read
Group Risk market grows by 6.2%: Swiss Re
Products

Group Risk market grows by 6.2%: Swiss Re

Group Watch 2024

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 16 April 2024 • 4 min read