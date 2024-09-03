Support needed for preventative care

Less than one in ten (9%) of employers prioritise prevention when offering health and wellbeing support, according to new research from GRiD, the industry body for group risk.
The research also showed that 57% of employers offer health and wellbeing support after a set number of weeks of absence, 33% of those surveyed provide it from day one. Of the support offered by employers, mental health and wellbeing support is offered by 57% of employers as part of preventative care. Preventative support from physical health is offered by 56% of employers; social health support is offered b 53% of those surveyed; and financial health support brings up the rear, offered by 49%. Katharine Moxham, spokesperson, GRiD, said: "The goal should be to mitigate the number o...
