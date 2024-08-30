One in four adults grieve alone

National Grief Awareness Day

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Protection and employee benefits provider, MetLife UK, has shown that 23% of bereaved adults grieve alone.

The research comes on National Grief Awareness Day, which recognises how grief impacts everyone differently and there is no prescribed timeline for grief. MetLife UK's research also showed that those who did have someone to grieve with turned to a partner (39%); a friend or neighbour (23%); parents (17%); or to children (13%). More than half (53%) of UK adults haven't spoken to anyone about planning a funeral when they are no longer around, according to the research. Of those who have planned funerals, 31% said planning a funeral added stress to what was already a difficult time. E...

Cameron Roberts
