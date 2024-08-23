Percentage of patients waiting 'too long' for cancer treatment triples over decade

Figures beginning to reduce

Jaskeet Briah
2 min read

The percentage of patients waiting longer than the 62-day standard and 31-day standard for cancer treatment in England has more than tripled over the past 12 years, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

According to cancer waiting times standards for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, there should be no more than 62 days between a cancer referral being received by a hospital (specialist) to when a patient starts treatment. However, the ONS found that 33.4% of cancer patients were waiting longer than the 62-day standard in the second quarter of 2024. This compared to 11% in the first quarter of 2012, when the general upward trend in the percentage of patients waiting longer than the 62-day and 31-day standards started in England. Additionally, 8.9% of patients were waiting longer...

