LifeSearch partners with Bluezone for chronic condition cover

Bluezone said that through the partnership, customers outside its current product parameters can access advice from LifeSearch, alongside its network of insurers and products to find the "right protection" for their specific needs. The insurtech company supports individuals with chronic health conditions to access life insurance. Its team consists of doctors, artificial intelligence (AI) scientists and insurance experts, focused on improve the lives of those living with chronic health conditions by offering life cover. Debbie Kennedy, chief executive officer, LifeSearch, said that mil...