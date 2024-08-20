Mortgage holders consider equity release to fund long-term care

According to the latest edition of the LV= Wealth and Wellbeing Research Programme - a quarterly survey of 4,000 UK adults – mortgage holders were also likely to consider equity release to fund health or care requirements when they are older (11%). Meanwhile, 8% of respondents said they would use the money from equity release to top up their pension income, 7% would use it to help friends or family financially and 8% would enhance their lifestyle with holidays in later life. Overall, one in three UK mortgage holders would consider equity release if they did not have to sell or downsiz...