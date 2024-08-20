Mortgage holders consider equity release to fund long-term care

Young consumers more likely to consider equity release

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

UK mortgage holders were most likely to consider equity release - releasing cash from a property without having to move - to cover unforeseen expenditures in later life, LV= has found.

According to the latest edition of the LV= Wealth and Wellbeing Research Programme - a quarterly survey of 4,000 UK adults – mortgage holders were also likely to consider equity release to fund health or care requirements when they are older (11%). Meanwhile, 8% of respondents said they would use the money from equity release to top up their pension income, 7% would use it to help friends or family financially and 8% would enhance their lifestyle with holidays in later life. Overall, one in three UK mortgage holders would consider equity release if they did not have to sell or downsiz...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Two in five employers offer physical health support for injury or illness

Over half of private UK renters have no protection

More on Individual Protection

Over half of private UK renters have no protection
Individual Protection

Over half of private UK renters have no protection

According to Scottish Widows research

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 19 August 2024 • 2 min read
New Vitality members see 22% increase in physical activity
Individual Protection

New Vitality members see 22% increase in physical activity

"Reduced healthcare burden and enhanced productivity"

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 16 August 2024 • 2 min read
SBG launches two protection products
Individual Protection

SBG launches two protection products

Protection helpdesk also launched

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 15 August 2024 • 2 min read