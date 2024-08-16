Vitality chief commercial director Hasan to join AXA Health

Hasan will join AXA Health before the end of February 2025 from Vitality, where he is currently chief commercial director. Having been with Vitality since 2015, Hasan has held a number of senior positions with the provider, including chief medical and healthcare officer. Hasan has over 15 years of experience across operational, executive and non-executive roles. He was trained in and practiced medicine in teaching hospitals in London and previously held roles at McKinsey and Company and Bupa. Hasan said: "At a time when health and care challenges continue to grow, AXA Health's stra...