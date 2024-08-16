OneFamily hires AIG Life's Ward as underwriting operations manager

Focused on enhancing OneFamily's underwriting capabilities

Jaskeet Briah
1 min read

The OneFamily Group has appointed Colette Ward from AIG Life as underwriting operations manager, as the provider continues to expand its services in the protection industry.

Ward will be responsible for helping to drive OneFamily's growth strategy, focusing on enhancing its underwriting capabilities. She joins from AIG Life – which closed to new business for intermediary distributors yesterday (15 August 2024) following its acquisition by Aviva - where she worked as a high-net-worth underwriter for 11 months. Previously, Ward spent nine years as an underwriter at Royal London and a combined seven and a half years at Aegon, holding roles including strategy development underwriter and claims assessor. In the new role, Ward will work closely with Alison W...

