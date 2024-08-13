INSTANDA appoints interim chief AI officer

In the role, Pardoe will work with others across the business to identify ways AI can be applied to streamline workflows and enhance productivity. INSTANDA said this will free up more time for colleagues to collaborate with clients on new products and innovations. Pardoe is the first person to be named chief AI officer at the firm. He will work directly with INSTANDA's co-founder and chief executive officer, Tim Hardcastle, to define the firm's future AI strategy and enhance client experiences through data and intelligent automation. Pardoe said: "AI is already driving considerable ch...