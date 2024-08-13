OneFamily names head of protection propositions

The OneFamily Group has appointed Chris McNab as head of protection propositions, after having worked for the group since May 2023 as a contractor.
In the role, McNab will lead on the production and proposition design for all protection products offered by the OneFamily Group, including term, critical illness and over 50s products. He will also build a full menu proposition that will sit across all channels - intermediated, aggregator and direct to consumer, as well as existing partnerships. Working alongside Holly Ewing, OneFamily's newly appointed distribution director and Ryan Griffin, protection director, the trio will work on delivering a customer proposition to be distributed through national and regional IFA firms, advice ...
