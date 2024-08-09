Openwork expands protection offering with MetLife

The product is now available to all Openwork advisers when advising new and existing customers, together with MetLife's accident and illness product, following a review of the network's advice process. Launched in August last year by the protection and employee benefits provider, ChildShield is a standalone child protection policy, covering children from birth up to the age of 23. Designed to enhance family cover and help close the protection gap, the product intends to complement traditional protection products, MetLife said. Paul Shearman, mortgage and protection proposition directo...