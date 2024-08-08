Nearly half of young people on Aviva pathway assessed for ADHD

Launched last year, the pathway is available as an optional benefit for companies covering over 250 members on an Aviva Optimum private healthcare scheme. Over 160,000 group members and dependants now have access to the neurodevelopmental pathway, accessing support for diagnosis and guidance to help manage their condition. In the first 12 months since launch, over 2,400 group members and dependants have been supported through the pathway. On average, there has been 206 claims per month, with 73% of claims having been made by adults and 27% by children aged between 7-15. Additionall...