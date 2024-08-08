Nearly half of young people on Aviva pathway assessed for ADHD

Nearly half (47%) of children and young people using Aviva’s neurodevelopmental pathway have accessed an assessment for ADHD, compared to nearly three quarters of adults (74%), Aviva has revealed.
Launched last year, the pathway is available as an optional benefit for companies covering over 250 members on an Aviva Optimum private healthcare scheme. Over 160,000 group members and dependants now have access to the neurodevelopmental pathway, accessing support for diagnosis and guidance to help manage their condition. In the first 12 months since launch, over 2,400 group members and dependants have been supported through the pathway. On average, there has been 206 claims per month, with 73% of claims having been made by adults and 27% by children aged between 7-15. Additionall...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.