BrokerIQ Solutions launches adviser software

BrokerIQ Solutions has launched a Software as a Service (SaaS) product, Your Advisor Here (YAH), designed for advisers.
BrokerIQ is a customer engagement platform for mortgage and insurance brokers. YAH is an extension of BrokerIQ Solutions' mobile application, focusing on protection products, profiling clients continuously and flagging reminders about review dates and policy benefits. Key functions of YAH include a traceable chat for adviser and client communication, an automated document upload, automated video communication, data integration that aggregates client product details into a single view, automated reminders about updates and policy reminders, as well as a referring tracking system. The s...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.