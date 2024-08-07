BrokerIQ Solutions launches adviser software

BrokerIQ is a customer engagement platform for mortgage and insurance brokers. YAH is an extension of BrokerIQ Solutions' mobile application, focusing on protection products, profiling clients continuously and flagging reminders about review dates and policy benefits. Key functions of YAH include a traceable chat for adviser and client communication, an automated document upload, automated video communication, data integration that aggregates client product details into a single view, automated reminders about updates and policy reminders, as well as a referring tracking system. The s...