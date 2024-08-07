BrokerIQ Solutions launches adviser software

"Legacy systems are leaving advisers frustrated"

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

BrokerIQ Solutions has launched a Software as a Service (SaaS) product, Your Advisor Here (YAH), designed for advisers.

BrokerIQ is a customer engagement platform for mortgage and insurance brokers. YAH is an extension of BrokerIQ Solutions' mobile application, focusing on protection products, profiling clients continuously and flagging reminders about review dates and policy benefits. Key functions of YAH include a traceable chat for adviser and client communication, an automated document upload, automated video communication, data integration that aggregates client product details into a single view, automated reminders about updates and policy reminders, as well as a referring tracking system. The s...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Openwork expands protection offering with MetLife

Empathy alone is not enough

More on Technology

Iress adds ex-smoker questions to platform
Technology

Iress adds ex-smoker questions to platform

Reflects individual risk profiles

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 August 2024 • 2 min read
iPipeline names Steve Cover as chief technology officer
Technology

iPipeline names Steve Cover as chief technology officer

Establishing roadmap for growth

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 31 July 2024 • 2 min read
Fintel adds Dave Miller to board
Technology

Fintel adds Dave Miller to board

Developing mortgage and protection services

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 26 July 2024 • 1 min read