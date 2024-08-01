Aviva adds legal services to protection products

The service gives access to legal services for insured and uninsured employees at organisation with an Aviva protection policy. The services include will writing, funeral planning alongside emotional help and grief support. The services are offered should the worst happen and is extended to an employee's spouse or partner. It also includes a 25% discount on other services offered by Red Apple Law, including: lasting power of attorney; life planning; and the creation of a funeral wishes register. Fran Bruce, managing director of protection, Aviva, said: "The specialist support encompas...