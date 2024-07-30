MorganAsh updates MARS platform for households

The update to the MorganAsh Resilience System (MARS) aims to highlight vulnerabilities within families. MorganAsh said that many financial decisions are made for a family rather than for individuals, such as mortgages, joint life insurance, property insurance and retirement planning. "Often, financial planning is undertaken by one party in a couple – and, if they leave or pass away, they leave a vacuum in the understanding of previously agreed plans. Identifying the financial understanding and engagement of each party is a first step in being able to manage this situation," MorganAsh sai...