MorganAsh updates MARS platform for households

Now highlighting vulnerabilities within families

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Support services provider, MorganAsh, has updated its customer vulnerability platform to include customer vulnerability data for households, as well as for individuals.

The update to the MorganAsh Resilience System (MARS) aims to highlight vulnerabilities within families. MorganAsh said that many financial decisions are made for a family rather than for individuals, such as mortgages, joint life insurance, property insurance and retirement planning. "Often, financial planning is undertaken by one party in a couple – and, if they leave or pass away, they leave a vacuum in the understanding of previously agreed plans. Identifying the financial understanding and engagement of each party is a first step in being able to manage this situation," MorganAsh sai...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Amii adds Euro–Center to membership

Financial wellbeing tops concerns for employees

More on Individual Protection

Cancer patients' trust in NHS falls
Individual Protection

Cancer patients' trust in NHS falls

NHS England data shows

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 24 July 2024 • 2 min read
More women experience workplace burnout
Individual Protection

More women experience workplace burnout

Disproportionately affected by the cost of living

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 23 July 2024 • 2 min read
Half of adults are financially vulnerable
Individual Protection

Half of adults are financially vulnerable

Fair4All Finance research shows

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 16 July 2024 • 4 min read