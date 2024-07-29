Amii adds Euro–Center to membership

The Association of Medical Insurers & Intermediaries (amii) has added Euro-Center as a corporate member.
Euro-Center, which is part of reinsurance company Munich Reinsurance Company, provides medical assistance, travel assistance and insurance claims handling. David Middleton, executive chair, amii said: "It is a pleasure to have Euro-Center join amii. With their impressive network, including over 79,000 providers and 190,000 cases handled annually, I am excited to see what they bring to our membership." Euro-Center has built a global network of 79,000 medical and non-medical facilities covering all and territories globally. These include transport providers to ensure available local, re...
