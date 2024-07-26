Fintel adds Dave Miller to board

In the role, Fintel said Miller will work to strengthen and optimise its mortgage and protection software, sourcing and commercial propositions. He will work across the SimplyBiz and threesixty brands, as well as Fintel IQ which acquired Webline in December 2023. Previously, Miller was executive general manager of sourcing at Iress for 13 years. He has also held senior roles at Assureweb and Avelo. Neil Stevens, joint chief executive officer, Fintel, said: "I believe Dave can bring his significant experience and innovative ideas in the mortgage and protection sourcing and software ...