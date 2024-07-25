Health insurers receive lowest customer reviews

Health insurance providers have received the poorest customer reviews among financial services providers, research by Smart Money People shows.
The customer review site for financial services told COVER that among all one-star reviews for health insurers, top reasons for dissatisfaction were wasting time with triages, "bad" communication between doctors and providers, long hold times and no one answering phones, as well as long response times, with some not hearing back for days at a time. Across all financial services industry, most customers (84%) reported no improvement in how financial providers have treated them since the implementation of the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Consumer Duty one year ago. The top reason...
