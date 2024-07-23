More women experience workplace burnout

A higher number of women have experienced burnout at work and lower financial resilience compared to men, according to research by software company, Employment Hero.
Overall, 69% of women experienced burnout in the workplace, 18% of which have felt stressed at work every day for three months. By comparison, 56% of men have experienced burnout and 9% have felt stressed at work every day for the past three months. Three times as many men have never felt stressed at work over the same period compared to women (9% vs 3%). Women were more likely to take stress-related or burnout leave (36%) compared to men (32%). The research, called The State of Wellbeing at Work, surveyed 1,000 UK adults across a range of industries including financial services, bank...
