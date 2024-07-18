Vitality releases health claims report

Provider, Vitality, has released its 2024 Health Claims Report, which showed a 45% increase in the proportion of members claiming between 2019 and 2023.
The report showed that those covered wanted health insurance to help them live healthier and longer (42%) and that was easy to access (60%). This represents a shift away from viewing health insurance to cover private hospital treatment for elective procedures, or severe health events, according to VitalityHealth. This is because of the rise of so called ‘everyday care services' like virtual GPs, talking therapies and physiotherapy. The provider reports claims of ‘everyday care' products have quadrupled since 2019 and represented 64% of health insurance claims in 2023. Its research als...
