Reframe Cancer joins amii

Cancer support provider, Reframe Cancer, has joined Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii) as a corporate member.
The provider joins to promote its support services throughout the cancer journey and will now have access to amii's regulatory compliance support; parliamentary and regulatory lobbying; and Preferential Professional Indemnity Insurance cover. Mark Stephenson, CEO, Reframe Cancer said: "We are thrilled to be joining amii. This association will provide us with a valuable platform to share our expertise in cancer with a wider audience and collaborate with other members who are equally passionate about improving the lives of people affected by cancer." Reframe Cancer, previously released ...
