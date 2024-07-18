Reframe Cancer joins amii

New corporate member

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Cancer support provider, Reframe Cancer, has joined Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii) as a corporate member.

The provider joins to promote its support services throughout the cancer journey and will now have access to amii's regulatory compliance support; parliamentary and regulatory lobbying; and Preferential Professional Indemnity Insurance cover. Mark Stephenson, CEO, Reframe Cancer said: "We are thrilled to be joining amii. This association will provide us with a valuable platform to share our expertise in cancer with a wider audience and collaborate with other members who are equally passionate about improving the lives of people affected by cancer." Reframe Cancer, previously released ...

