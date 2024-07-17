11.6m renters at risk without IP

Low financial resiliency

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

More than 11.6 million Brits currently renting their home could be left unable to pay rent if they fell sick, were injured or made redundant, according to research by LifeSearch and Canopy.

This figure represents 74% of renters in the UK, as they do not have the safety net of income protection (IP) to cover essential outgoings. Of those surveyed, 8% said they had protection to replace their income. Of those asked, 47% of respondents were worried about the ability to pay rent and bills. The research also pointed out that if they were unable to work that 35% of respondents would not know who long they would be paid by their employer. Justin Harper, chief marketing officer, LifeSearch, comments: "With property prices continuing to rise, lack of affordable housing for everyd...

