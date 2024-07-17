Interest in PMI rising

Up 83% over three years

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Health insurance provider, Clarity Health Insurance, has published research that shows Brits’ interest in private health insurance (PMI) has risen 83% in the last three years.

The analysis showed that 14,800 search online for PMI each month, compared to 8,100 people in June 2021. Searches for health insurance have also risen 50% to 18,100 per month compared to 12,100 in June 2021. The research also showed that other terms had risen in interest, including: compare health insurance (up 50%); private healthcare (up 50%); and how much is health insurance (up 122%). A surge in interest may be due to increased NHS waiting times, as recently 45% of UK adults said they would turn to private healthcare to help a relative waiting in surgery. The provider said that...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Vitality releases health claims report

Reframe Cancer joins amii

More on Individual PMI

Interest in PMI rising
Individual PMI

Interest in PMI rising

Up 83% over three years

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 17 July 2024 • 2 min read
Patients turning to PMI
Individual PMI

Patients turning to PMI

Impacted by NHS waiting lists

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 24 June 2024 • 1 min read
IPT receipts up £228m year on year
Individual PMI

IPT receipts up £228m year on year

Collection up to £2bn

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 21 June 2024 • 2 min read