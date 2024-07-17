Interest in PMI rising

Health insurance provider, Clarity Health Insurance, has published research that shows Brits’ interest in private health insurance (PMI) has risen 83% in the last three years.
The analysis showed that 14,800 search online for PMI each month, compared to 8,100 people in June 2021. Searches for health insurance have also risen 50% to 18,100 per month compared to 12,100 in June 2021. The research also showed that other terms had risen in interest, including: compare health insurance (up 50%); private healthcare (up 50%); and how much is health insurance (up 122%). A surge in interest may be due to increased NHS waiting times, as recently 45% of UK adults said they would turn to private healthcare to help a relative waiting in surgery. The provider said that...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.