Health concerns of employees and employers

Cameron Roberts
1 min read

Research by Towergate Health and Protection, shows a difference in the health priorities between employers and employees.

The research focused on the four pillars of health, according to Towergate, those being: mental, physical, financial and social. It kicked off with the fact that 89% of employers had concerns about the health and wellbeing of their employees. Of those questioned, employers prioritised both physical and mental health (52%) above financial (46%) and social health (41%). On the other side of the coin, employees desired financial health support (49%) from employers, above physical (24%), mental (21%) or social 7%) health and wellbeing support. Debra Clark, head of wellbeing at Towergat...

16 July 2024
