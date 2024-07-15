6.2m patients unable to see NHS dentist

The NHS England GP Patient Survey 2024 has revealed that 6.2 million patients who tried to get an NHS dentist appointment in the last two years were unable to do so.
This number represents 24% of those who tried to get an appointment. Of the population, 28% had never tried to get an NHS dental appointment and 20% last tried more than two years ago. When asked why they did not have an appointment, the reasons were that patients: preferred to go to a private dentist (27%); didn't think they could get an appointment (25%); haven't needed to visit a dentist (20%); think it's too expensive (6%); don't like going to the dentist (6%); are on a waiting list (4%). The news comes as the NHS waiting list grew to above 7.6m in May 2024, with 6.4m unique patie...
