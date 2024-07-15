6.2m patients unable to see NHS dentist

Statistics from last two years

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

The NHS England GP Patient Survey 2024 has revealed that 6.2 million patients who tried to get an NHS dentist appointment in the last two years were unable to do so.

This number represents 24% of those who tried to get an appointment. Of the population, 28% had never tried to get an NHS dental appointment and 20% last tried more than two years ago. When asked why they did not have an appointment, the reasons were that patients: preferred to go to a private dentist (27%); didn't think they could get an appointment (25%); haven't needed to visit a dentist (20%); think it's too expensive (6%); don't like going to the dentist (6%); are on a waiting list (4%). The news comes as the NHS waiting list grew to above 7.6m in May 2024, with 6.4m unique patie...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

The King's Speech: employment

The King's speech: focus on health

More on Group PMI

Health concerns of employees and employers
Group PMI

Health concerns of employees and employers

Mental, physical, financial and social

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 16 July 2024 • 1 min read
6.2m patients unable to see NHS dentist
Group PMI

6.2m patients unable to see NHS dentist

Statistics from last two years

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 15 July 2024 • 1 min read
Sick days impacting businesses
Group PMI

Sick days impacting businesses

Employer responsibility for employee health

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 25 June 2024 • 2 min read