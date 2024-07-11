Mortality tracks pre-Covid lows in 2024: CMI

Mortality rates in the first half (H1) of 2024 were similar to the record low mortality seen pre-Covid-19 in H1 2019, the Continuous Mortality Investigation (CMI) has found.
The CMI, part of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA), said this is a significant improvement compared to 2023, with cumulative mortality rates currently 3.4% lower. The CMI's latest mortality monitor includes updates covering week 26 of 2024 (to 28 June, 2024) and the second quarter of 2024, based on provisional England and Wales deaths data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on 10 July, 2024. Average mortality over the last twelve months was close to the record low, with only periods including 2019 having had lower annual average mortality, the CMI said. ...
