Mutual society, National Friendly, has launched a non-underwritten cover for unforeseen eventualities, Friendly Shield.
The product, which has been designed following adviser feedback, includes: Income benefit of £2,250 for up to three months. Fracture cover of bones up to £3,000 Accidental death benefit up to £85,000 Natural death benefit up to £2,500 Rehabilitation benefit of £1,000 for private facilities Hospital cash benefit of £50 per night Access to virtual GP Friendly Shield is aimed at consumers who may not typically be able to afford traditional protection products, according to the mutual. Its aim is to protect individuals against accidents and looks to be a quick and easy bene...
