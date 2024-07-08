Chancellor Rachel Reeves puts growth at centre of Labour's economic vision

Newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has pledged to “fix the foundations of Britain’s economy” by putting growth at the centre of Labour’s economic mission, as it begins its turn in office.
Reeves was appointed head of the Treasury by Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday (05 July, 2024), after his party won a landslide majority at the UK's 2024 general election. Campaigning on a promise of ‘Change', Reeves continued the PM's message in her first address in the role. Speaking to Treasury staff on Friday, she said it was an "honour" to be chancellor, adding "I know what a responsibility this brings – to guide our economy through uncertain times". In her inaugural speech today (08 July, 2024), Reeves said she has already been working on her mandate and that delive...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.