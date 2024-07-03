Premier Choice Group acquires intermediary Advo Group

PCG is the private medical insurance (PMI) and employee benefits business of Brown and Brown, while Advo is an advisory firm specialising in employee benefits for domestic and international customers. Following the deal, PCG will add Advo's employee benefits business to its existing proposition. Lucy Irvine, head of employee benefits, Advo, will continue in her role as the team expands its activity in the South East as part of the Brown and Brown team. Lucy Pearce, commercial director, Advo Group, will join the PCG management team as commercial director, alongside Darren Perkins who w...