Half of consumers sustain injury from everyday accidents: MetLife

The provider surveyed 3,021 adults and 500 financial advisers who recommend and/or sell protection, finding that everyday misfortunes could be costing Brits more than £1,200 if they had to take time off work to care for themselves after sustaining an injury, while 15% needed or would need £1,500 or more to make ends meet, MetLife detailed. The most common causes of accidents were tripping or falling (32%), a road traffic accident (22%) and sporting activities (19%) such as running, football or horse riding. Overall, 15% of respondents have sustained an injury twice from an accident and 2...