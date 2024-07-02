Half of consumers sustain injury from everyday accidents: MetLife

MetLife research shows

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

More half (56%) of consumers have sustained an injury from an everyday accident, with 52% needing financial support if they had to take time off work due to this, research by MetLife UK has found.

The provider surveyed 3,021 adults and 500 financial advisers who recommend and/or sell protection, finding that everyday misfortunes could be costing Brits more than £1,200 if they had to take time off work to care for themselves after sustaining an injury, while 15% needed or would need £1,500 or more to make ends meet, MetLife detailed. The most common causes of accidents were tripping or falling (32%), a road traffic accident (22%) and sporting activities (19%) such as running, football or horse riding. Overall, 15% of respondents have sustained an injury twice from an accident and 2...

Jaskeet Briah
