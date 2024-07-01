New partnerships for Check4Cancer

Check4Cancer provides private health assessments to individuals and employers, offering services including cancer diagnostic and genetic investigations. The provider operates clinics across the UK that offer private screening services for various types of cancer. Employees of Healix's member companies can now access three diagnostic pathways for breast, skin and prostate cancer assessments without the need for a GP referral, via their Healix claims portal. Workers can also access diagnostic appointments with a consultant within a number of days from Check4Cancer's network of clinics, ...