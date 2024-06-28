COVER Customer Care Awards 2024: Winners

The awards afternoon, hosted by comedian Keith Farnham, recognised the ‘unsung' heroes working across our industry, from underwriting teams and marketing to third-party added value and intermediary support. The winners were announced at the Marriott Grosvenor Square, London, selected by a panel of expert judges from numerous excellent entries. Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "What an afternoon for our winners, it was a great space to recognise the businesses and people raising the bar for customer care, I would like to extend a personal congratulations to all of our winners. ...