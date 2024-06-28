COVER Customer Care Awards 2024: Winners

The COVER Customer Care Awards 2024 unveiled its list of winners on 27 June, 2024, in an afternoon celebrating the customer service offered by providers within the life, protection and health insurance space.
The awards afternoon, hosted by comedian Keith Farnham, recognised the ‘unsung' heroes working across our industry, from underwriting teams and marketing to third-party added value and intermediary support. The winners were announced at the Marriott Grosvenor Square, London, selected by a panel of expert judges from numerous excellent entries. Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "What an afternoon for our winners, it was a great space to recognise the businesses and people raising the bar for customer care, I would like to extend a personal congratulations to all of our winners. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.