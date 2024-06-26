CII urges industry to go beyond FCA's DEI rules

In a recent webinar on ‘Crafting DEI strategies in an evolving regulatory landscape' in collaboration with the Association of British Insurers (ABI), Matthew Connell, director of policy and public affairs, CII, addressed criticism faced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on the topic of regulation within the DEI space. The regulation aspect of DEI is focused almost exclusively on things that only the regulator can do, according to Connell. "The most important element is what's happening in the market in terms of culture and practice on a day-to-day basis. "I think sometimes ...