CII urges industry to go beyond FCA's DEI rules

"We can't only look at the FCA's rules, it’s about cultural change"

Isabel Baxter
clock • 2 min read

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has urged the industry to not adopt a “one size fits all” approach when it comes to diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI).

In a recent webinar on ‘Crafting DEI strategies in an evolving regulatory landscape'  in collaboration with the Association of British Insurers (ABI), Matthew Connell, director of policy and public affairs, CII, addressed criticism faced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on the topic of regulation within the DEI space. The regulation aspect of DEI is focused almost exclusively on things that only the regulator can do, according to Connell. "The most important element is what's happening in the market in terms of culture and practice on a day-to-day basis. "I think sometimes ...

